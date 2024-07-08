After they won the single heat of Section 1 on Saturday in their Toyota 2JZ turbo-powered Unlimited class Razorback buggy, they headed three of the four laps of Section 2.

Overall, they finished the Griffith Off Road Club-run event over 4mins ahead of this year's Finke Desert Race and Round 1 winners, Beau Robinson and Shane Hutt in their Class 11 Mason Trophy Truck/Duggans Chev V8.

Into the evening break and in second place, father and daughter Jason and Charlotte finished the event third in their smaller capacity Class 1 Nissan 3.5lt Nissan engined Chenoweth.

Robinson started Section 2 third, 5.6s behind Richards and was the quickest over the first lap. That jumped him second and closed the gap by 28s to Chapman. But that was as close as they would get as Chapman was fastest over the next three laps.

Fourth were Matt Burrows/Jay Mitchell (Unlimited MBR Jimco/ Holden AlloyTech), ahead of Simon and Kyle Tucker, and Simon and Kyle Tucker, both crews in Class 1 Southern Cross/Nissan V6s.

Seventh place went to James and Lizzy Saint (Class 11 Racer Engineering), from Sam Bentley/Tom Burrows (Class 10 Racer Engineering), Craig and Meegan Barnett (Unlimited Southern Cross) and Hayden and Hannah Bentley (Unlimited Racer Engineering).

Just out of the Top 10 were the leading Class 6 Can-Am competitors in Justin Rider/Steven Teese, and Lachlan and Greg Campbell.

Class 4 winners Darren Mott and Dan Floyd (Micklefab Trophy Truck/Chev) improved one place for 13th. Heath and Michelle Weedon (Nissan Patrol) in 19th were not challenged for their Class 7 victory, and Brendan Forssman and Leigh Whitehand (Ratbagz/Toyota) won Class 2.

Round 3 is the Gundy 500 Enduro on August 9-11 at Goondiwindi in Queensland.