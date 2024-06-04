Beasley has taken up the position of Powertrain Manager at the Clayton-based operation, per an announcement on his LinkedIn page.

His appointment follows the recent move of Ryan Medew to Motorsport Powertrains, Dick Johnson Racing's engine division which supplies to all of the Ford teams in the Supercars Championship.

Walkinshaw Racing supplied Supercars engines to Walkinshaw Andretti United, as well as Erebus Motorsport, prior to the Gen3 era.

It remains active in motorsport, with Gen2 race cars still running in the Dunlop Super2 Series, but moved in 2021 to open up its engine shop to a variety of customers, including for road car applications.

It has now further diversified with the formation of Walkinshaw Racing Services, which provides a vast range of services for any level of motorsport in Australia.

“This is the opportunity for us to open our shop to racers in any category, and for them to bring their motorsport problems to us so that we can find a solution,” said Walkinshaw Racing CEO Bruce Stewart.

“They can tell us what they need and engage our services, whether it's about engines, fabrication, parts design, 3D printing, whatever it may be. It might be support on race weekends.

“We have the capacity to support racers around Australia using our experience and expertise. And we can assist at all levels of motorsport.”

Beasley was Operations Manager at Winton Motor Raceway until the end of 2021, runs his own mtec Motorsport team, and was previously a Team Manager also at Erebus Motorsport.

He joined Team 18 in 2022 before resigning following the 2023 Bathurst 1000, although that was not directly connected to the departure of two engineers after a fuel bungle which saw Mark Winterbottom fail to finish.