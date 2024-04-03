Walkinshaw Racing Services marks a new direction for the powerhouse business best known as one of the most recognisable brands in Australian motorsport.

At the heart of this new direction is that the Gen3 era of Supercars has given the Walkinshaw Racing business capacity to support the wider motorsport industry.

Pre-Gen3, Walkinshaw Racing – which runs the Walkinshaw Andretti United squad – was a self-sufficient entity with a heavy focus on Supercars.

It built its own cars, designed, machined and fabricated its own parts and ran what was widely known and recognised as one of – if not the – best engine programmes in the series.

Now, with the centralisation of engines and the vast majority of parts on the Gen3 Supercars, decades of Bathurst 1000 and title winning experience is being somewhat under-utilised.

And while that may not sound like good news, it actually is. Because, through the formation of Walkinshaw Racing Services, that experience is now available to anybody involved in any level of racing around Australia.

“This is the opportunity for us to open our shop to racers in any category, and for them to bring their motorsport problems to us so that we can find a solution,” says Walkinshaw Racing CEO Bruce Stewart.

“They can tell us what they need and engage our services, whether it’s about engines, fabrication, parts design, 3D printing, whatever it may be. It might be support on race weekends.

“We have the capacity to support racers around Australia using our experience and expertise. And we can assist at all levels of motorsport.”

As outlined by Stewart, the capabilities at Walkinshaw Racing Services include the engine shop, parts design, machining, fabrication, and even paint and bodywork.

Imagine an engine rebuild by people that have built Bathurst 1000-winning engines. Or having parts for your car, whether it’s an Excel or sports sedan or anything in between, designed and made by the same people that have won Supercars titles.

“People that go racing know Walkinshaw Racing. They know what we’ve achieved and now the assistance of a professional racing team is within their reach for whatever they need,” adds Stewart.

“Walkinshaw Racing Services is a separate part of the business to Walkinshaw Andretti United, but you’re still getting the decades of experience that has won Supercars titles and Bathurst 1000s. Because that’s the DNA of the business as a whole.

“And you only have to look where this has come from; before Gen3 we did everything in-house, but now we don’t have that option. The same people that designed and built those parts and engines that were so successful in Supercars now have the capacity to service the wider motorsport industry, which is really exciting.

“So our message to the motorsport community is that we are now so much more than a Supercars team. That’s what Walkinshaw Racing Services is all about. Bring us your problems and challenges and we’ll find the solutions.”

