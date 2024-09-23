Verstappen took issue with the world motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, punishing him for swearing in a press conference.

It’s created a bizarre stand-off of sorts where the FIA remains firm in its position that the sport must lead by example and uphold values that we want to instil in children, while Verstappen refuses to compromise his integrity and figures kids will learn to swear somewhere anyway, so what’s the problem?

It all came to a head when the Dutchman was punished for dropping an f-bomb during the FIA press conference on Thursday, with officials handing him what effectively equates to public service.

He was less than impressed and felt victimised by the severity of the penalty, which led to criticisms of other issues across the weekend, such as Carlos Sainz being fined for crossing the track in Free Practice 3.

But while Verstappen is the outspoken figurehead of the pro-swearing brigade, he’s not the only member. Almost all of his fellow drivers are in his corner, most of them publicly.

One exception is Lewis Hamilton, who believes drivers should mind their Ps and Qs to the media, though suggests passion, emotion, and the off f-bomb are perfectly reasonable over team radio.

Even he agreed with Verstappen in suggesting the penalty did not fit the crime, claiming he simply wouldn’t perform the public service if he was in that position.

The drivers have weaponised the topic to an extent, questioning the need to focus on what is a comparatively trivial issue when there are more pressing matters.

Verstappen remained brilliantly defiant.

After qualifying second on Saturday night, he met the FIA’s media obligations before offering journalists an ‘Audience with Max’ as he walked to his television obligations immediately afterwards.

It created a curious scrum of journalists, photographers, team and FIA officials, all scrambling and – at one point – trying to squeeze through a door at the same time.

Following the race he was at it again, this time in Red Bull’s hospitality suite, avoiding the moving melee.

In that unofficial session, the three-time world champion, who has said that he’ll likely retire from F1 early anyway, even suggested the ban on swearing could hasten that departure.

The whole situation turned into a pantomime, with jeering and finger-pointing should anyone utter a four-lettered word within earshot.

But who is right? Is it Verstappen, who insists drivers be free to express themselves however they like, or the FIA in banning and penalising offensive language?

Cast your vote below in this week’s Pirtek Poll.