Verstappen was handed community service by officials in Singapore following language used during Thursday’s pre-event FIA press conference.

The Dutchman took umbrage at that decision and, in response, offered only brief answers to questions during Saturday’s post-qualifying official media session.

However, he then held an impromptu session in the hallway outside the media room, before being ushered to television interviews by FIA media officials.

After finishing second in Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix to Lando Norris, Verstappen was again unwilling to offer expansive answers in the FIA press conference and instead hosted his own in the Red Bull hospitality suite.

“For me, personally, there is absolutely no desire to then give long answers there when you get treated like that,” he began in that session, attended by Speedcafe.

“I never really felt like I had a bad relationship with them, even this year I did voluntary work with junior stewards, I gave them a half an hour interview, all set up.

“I tried to also help out when they have little things, I’m not too difficult a person to say no.

“I like to help out, and then you get treated like that. Well, that’s just not how it works.

“So for me, it was quite straightforward that, because I know I have to answer, but it doesn’t say how long you have to answer.”

Verstappen’s objection relates to the strictness with which the use of profanity is being policed.

He argues it is part of everyday life, and should not be shied away from.

The counter-argument, that adopted by the governing body, is that the drivers are role models and such language fails to paint the sport in a positive light.

“If you can’t really be yourself to the fullest, then it’s better not to speak,” Verstappen argued.

“That’s what no-one wants, because then you become a robot.”

Verstappen added that he doesn’t know if he will carry on with his protest against the FIA.

With the world championship set for a three-week break before the United States Grand Prix, the 26-year-old is keen to get some distance from the ordeal.

However, he did confess that situations like that he currently finds himself in do not endear the sport to him.

“These kind of things definitely decide my future as well,” he admitted.

“You can’t be yourself, or you have to deal with these kind of silly things.

“I’m at the stage of my career that you don’t want to be dealing with this all the time. It’s really tiring.

“It’s great to have success and win races, but you know, once you have accomplished all that, you know, winning championships and races, and then you want to just have a good time as well.

“Of course, everyone is pushing to the limit, everyone in this paddock, even at the back of the grid, but if you have to deal with all these kind of silly things, for me, that is not a way of continuing in the sport, that’s for sure.”