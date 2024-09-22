The Dutchman was summoned to the stewards on Friday where he was slapped with community service after being found to have breached the International Sporting Code.

It came for the use of profanity in response to a broadcaster’s question the day prior.

Verstappen made his dissatisfaction with the punishment abundantly clear after qualifying second for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Under the regulations, drivers must take part in media sessions across the weekend; one on Thursday (organised by the FIA or by the team), one post-qualifying on Saturday, and another on Sunday after the race.

For those finishing in the top three in qualifying (and the race), that is a formal press conference before television interviews in a media pen in the paddock (that order is reversed post-race).

In that FIA session on Saturday in Singapore, Verstappen took a public stance as he offered brief responses to questions.

Following an initial question about how his weekend had progressed he initially paid credit to his team before then only offering clipped responses to follow-ups.

Q: What did you change overnight? Because it seems there’s been a big difference in performance lately. MV: A lot. Q: Can you elaborate in terms of what you did? MV: No, I might get fined or get an extra day, so…

The exchange continued along a similar vein, the three-time world champion making it clear his approach was not a slight towards his questioner.

Swearing has been a hot topic this weekend following comments made by the FIA president ahead of the Singapore event.

“We have to differentiate between our sport, motorsport, and rap music,” Mohammed Ben Sulayem told Motorsport.com.

“We’re not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That’s them and we are [us].”

Feeling aggrieved an victimised for his punishment, Verstappen responded by meeting the minimum requirement to satisfy his obligations to the FIA.

However, immediately following the official press conference, he held his own impromptu session with the written press, including Speedcafe.

“I find it, of course, ridiculous,” he said of the situation.

“Why should I then give full answers? Because it’s very easy, apparently, you get a fine or you get some sort of penalty.

“So I prefer then not to speak a lot, save my voice. And we can do the interviews also somewhere else if you need some answers, questions asked.”

As Verstappen was speaking with the written press, he was ushered on to the television pen by the FIA press officer.

However, he continued answer questions as he walked through the paddock, surrounded by a throng of journalists.

“They want to set a precedent,” he suggested of his penalty.

“People got warnings or a little fine. Now with me, they wanted to set an even bigger example, I guess, which for me is a bit weird because I didn’t swear at anyone in particular; I just said one thing about my car.

“They have to follow the book,” he added.

“I don’t want to blame this on the stewards because I actually had a really good chat with them, they just have to follow the code in the book.

“They’re quite understanding, but it’s difficult for them as well.”

Despite his obtuse responses in the FIA press conference, Speedcafe confirmed he met his obligation under the regulations and there was no expected further action for his behaviour.

However, it highlighted a division between the drivers and governing body over the issue, with the former felt they are being persecuted for displaying emotion.

Conversely the FIA is looking at the greater good, and the influence the drivers have beyond the sport, and potentially on the next generation.

It remains to be seen, should Verstappen finish in the top three in today’s race, whether he will adopt the same approach.