The event will take place on February 18, 2025, at the multi-purpose entertainment venue in London, and has been created to mark the 75th anniversary of Formula 1.

The two-hour show is set to start at 20:00 GMT and include all 10 teams, 20 drivers and team principals, while there will also be musical acts and live entertainment.

The show will be directed by Brian Burke, of BrianBurkeCreative, who were behind the and closing ceremonies for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It is likely that the 10 teams will use show cars to model their 2025 liveries, with pre-season testing due to begin in Bahrain, on February 26.

The opening round of the 24-event season will take place in Melbourne on March 16.

“For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing,” Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far in 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

The event is due to be live streamed online, with further details to be confirmed in due course.