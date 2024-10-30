De Silvestro last competed in Formula E in the 2015/16 season but has been a reserve and test driver since then for Porsche.

The Swiss driver has largely scaled back her racing activities to one-off drives, with her most high-profile recent race coming in the 2023 Bathurst 1000 with Dick Johnson Racing.

De Silvestro’s upcoming test will see her join the newest Formula E team, Kiro Race Co (formerly ERT Formula E Team).

The team has yet to name its driver line-up for the 2024/25 season. Under its former guise, the team ran Great Britain’s Dan Ticktum and Sergio Sette Camara of Brazil.

“I’m thrilled to join Kiro Race Co for the Formula E Women’s Test,” said De Silvestro.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with a new team and contribute to their development. I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Russell O’Hagan, COO of Kiro Race Co, added: “We are incredibly excited to have Simona join our team.

“Her vast experience and proven track record make Simona the perfect addition to our driver lineup.

“We believe that her participation will play an important role in our ongoing preparation for the new season ahead as well as inspiring our fans and the wider motorsport community.”

The all-female Formula E test will feature several high-profile drivers including W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, sports car star Lilou Wadoux, and F1 Academy front-runner Abbi Pulling.

The first-of-its-kind all-female test takes place on November 7 at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia.

FIA Formula E Women’s Test line-up, as it stands

Jaguar TCS Racing: Jamie Chadwick and Lilou Wadoux

TAG Heuer Porsche: Gabriela Jilkova and Marta Garcia

DS PENSKE: Jess Edgar and Beitske Visser

Nissan: Sophia Floersch and Abbi Pulling

Andretti: Chloe Chambers and Nerea Marti

Envision Racing: Alisha Palmowski and Alice Powell

NEOM McLaren: Bianca Bustamante and Ella Lloyd

Maserati MSG Racing: Tatiana Calderon and Carrie Schreiner

Lola Yamaha ABT: Miki Koyama

Mahindra Racing: Lena Buehler

Kiro Race Co: Simona de Silvestro

FIA Formula E Women’s Test explained

The inaugural all-female test will see each team field at least one female driver.

The day is designed to foster female talent, with on-track testing complimented by off-track activities including media opportunities.

The test will be used by Formula E to raise the profile of women in motorsport with a focus on the drivers looking to further their careers.

In its announcement, Formula E said it is launching the initiative as part of a wider, long-term strategy to break down barriers and create opportunities for women in the championship.

“We know there isn’t a simple solution for greater diversity in motorsport,” said Formula E CEO Jeff Dodd.

“If we’re going to truly give women equality, opportunity and visibility in our series, however, conditions for all need to be the same to aid their development and test themselves against those already on the starting grid.

“Unlike other series where women drivers have to use old or restricted machinery, they’ll be using the state-of-the-art GEN3 Evo car that accelerates 30 percent faster than an F1 car, just as our Championship drivers do.

“We also recognise that one test will not solve the longstanding issue, but we have to start somewhere, knowing there is a long way to go and making sure we’re making proactive, consistent steps that continue to make forward progress.

“As a motorsport with an almost-equal split of male and female fans, as well within Formula E including my Exec and Director teams, we believe it’s only right that our drivers and wider ecosystem is representative of those that follow and support the sport.”