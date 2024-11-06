The Formula 2 championship leader’s future was announced minutes after the Swiss squad confirmed neither Valtteri Bottas nor Zhou Guanyu would remain with the squad for 2025.

“This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports,” Bortoleto said of joining the Audi F1 project.

“Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour.

Featured Videos

“Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico.

“Both programs have a proven track record of nurturing young talent, and I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”

Bortoleto had been part of the McLaren junior program.

However, with no room internally, efforts were made to secure the Brazilian’s future elsewhere.

“Gabriel Bortoleto will be released from the McLaren Driver Development programme at the end of the 2024 season to pursue a new opportunity in his career,” McLaren confirmed.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Gabriel over the last year and to have been able to contribute to his success and growth as a driver through the McLaren Driver Development programme.

“We have a strong driver line-up in Lando [Norris] and Oscar [Piastri], and therefore we have always been clear that we would not stand in the way of an opportunity for Gabriel to progress whilst we are not in the position to offer him a seat with McLaren.

“We look forward to continuing to support Gabriel in his campaign for the 2024 FIA Formula 2 title and wish him all the best for his career beyond F2.”

Having won the Formula 3 championship on debut, Bortoleto heads the F2 competition with two rounds remaining; Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“Gabriel has already demonstrated in the junior categories that he has what it takes to be a winning driver,” explained Sauber team boss Mattia Binotta.

“We are very pleased that he will become a team member of Sauber and Audi.

“Together with Gabriel, we are on a journey towards success, and we will evolve into a unified force to shape a new era for Audi in motorsport.

“Nico and Gabriel represent the ideal combination of experience and youth, positioning us strongly for the future.”

Bortoleto’s appointment all but confirms the grid for next season, aside from the wildcard efforts by Red Bull Racing and Alpine to secure the services of Franco Colapinto.

Hulkenberg and Bortoleto will remain together for 2026, making them Audi inaugural F1 driver pairing.