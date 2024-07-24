Triple Eight Race Engineering and drivers Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney headed to Queensland Raceway today for the first of three tests in preparation for the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.
Pictures: Simon Chapman
Triple Eight Race Engineering and drivers Russell Ingall and Broc Feeney headed to Queensland Raceway today for the first of three tests in preparation for the 2021 Repco Bathurst 1000.
Pictures: Simon Chapman
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Copyright © 2023 Speedcafe.com This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.