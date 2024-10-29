Open wheel categories have been strong in West Australia throughout the year which also had a couple of rounds at the Collie Motorplex.

Tom Chapman clinched the Formula Ford championship in his Van Diemen RF01 over Marc Redman (Stealth S3), and Simon Matthews (Royal) took out Silver Star from David Watkins (Royal).

In the Formula Vees, Paul Moltoni (Jacer) was the best of the 1600s over Mason Legg (Sabre), as Myles Lockett (Ajay) won the 1200s from Callum Lamont (Polar).

The Free Formula honours went to William Norman (Ralt RT4) over David Dearden (Vector TF9) while FSR went to Bryce Moore over Brandon Duncombe in their Radical SR3s.

In the one-make categories, Carlos Ambrosio took out the Excel Cup over Zane Rhodes while HQ Holdens went to Michael Howlett over Mick Woodbridge.

The outright title among the Historic Touring Cars went to Simon Northey (Ford Mustang) over Mitchell Evans (Mini Cooper S). The Saloon Car Pro championship was taken out by Jackson Callo (Ford Falcon AU) over Marc Watkins (Holden Commodore VT) as Adam Koberstein (Commodore VP) won Pro-Am from Michael Koberstein (Commodore VN).

Class winners in Improved Production were Tim Riley, Cameron Burns, Grant Gellag and Matt Cherry. Ben Peachey, Peter Gallo and Garry Utterson topped the Street Car classes.

The WA Sporting Car Club winners from the Wanneroo rounds included Simon Alderson (Free Formula), Chapman (Formula Fords), Rod Lisson and Jonathan Scarey (Formula Vees), Moore (FSR), Ambrosio (Excels) and Stuart Kenny (HQs).

Despite a tough year in national Sports Sedan which included a rebuilt of his Falcon/Chev, Ryan won the club title over Grant Hill (Ford Falcon BF) and Walter Epple topped Sports Cars over fellow Porsche pilot Campbell Nunn.

