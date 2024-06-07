The new look for the Matt Payne and Richie Stanaway Mustang Supercars embodies the spirit of Indigenous upbringing and culture, and comes courtesy of the team's ongoing partnership with the Melbourne Indigenous Transition School (MITS).

Year 9 students Emma and Hoanna created the design, which echoes the significance of family, connection to Country and the transformative power of education.

“I feel so proud and excited that Hoanna and my artwork is going to be going around a racetrack,” said Emma.

“It's a very special track that my family and I have visited for as long as I can remember, so this is a very exciting thing for me.”

MITS, based on Wurundjeri Country in Richmond, is a school and boarding program for Indigenous students from remote communities across the Northern Territory and Victoria.

The commitment to honouring Indigenous culture and advancing education demonstrates Grove Racing's dedication to social responsibility and community empowerment.

The livery was unveiled at a partner event at the team's Braeside headquarters, while Emma and Hoanna have been invited to attend the Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway as guests of Grove.

Team CEO Brenton Grove remarked, “The Indigenous round is a key highlight of the year for Penrite Racing.

“We love the opportunity to learn more about the students at MITS and the path they've taken to end up collaborating with us on such a special livery.

“We're really excited to hit the track and show the incredible artwork of Emma and Hoanna.”

MITS CEO Ed Tudor added, “MITS is thrilled to once again be partnering with Penrite/Grove Racing in this year's 2024 Supercars Indigenous Round on Larrakia Country in Darwin.

“This enduring partnership means so much to our students, our families and to MITS.

“Sport provides a unique opportunity to bring together people of different backgrounds who share a common passion, and motor racing is something many of our students and families love.

“By showcasing and celebrating our students' cultures in this special way, we are helping create a stronger nation together.

“The generous donations raised in this campaign will go towards providing an excellent boarding and educational experience for more students.

“We thank Grove/Penrite Racing once again for their continued generosity and commitment to MITS and our students.”

Stanaway said, “I'm incredibly proud and excited to unveil our team's new indigenous livery.

“It's an honour to represent Indigenous culture in motorsport, and I look forward to racing with it in Darwin.”

Payne stated, “It's fantastic to see our team's collaboration with MITS come to life through this amazing livery.

“Racing with it in Darwin is a special opportunity, and I'm proud to be a part of it.”

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown will be held next weekend (June 14-16).

VIDEO: MITS students Emma and Hoanna explain the livery which they created

PHOTOS: Grove Racing Indigenous livery