As part of the Shannons SpeedSeries Track to Town parade, the best GT cars in the country will hit the streets of Cowes for a spectacular parade with more than 40 cars across multiple categories taking part.

The cars will begin their trek from the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit and travel along Gap Road and Phillip Island Road before arriving at the Esplanade where they will be parked on display from 12.30pm for fans and locals to enjoy.

Both lanes of The Esplanade between Bass Avenue and Warley Avenue will be closed off to traffic from 12pm-2pm.

Leading drivers from the teams involved, with giveaways for fans who attend.

The cars will depart from the Esplanade at 1:30pm.

All cars from the GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, plus the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series will be involved in the parade, in what will arguably be the most expensive rolling road trip ever seen on Phillip Island.

The Track to Town is a prelude to the opening round of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island, kicking off on Friday which includes free access for fans.

Saturday and Sunday will feature all racing categories on track, with tickets available at the gate or can be pre-booked at http://www.speedseries.com.au/tickets.