Their co-driver Lucas Auer was onboard the #75 SunEnergy1 Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 in seventh overall when it began to slow.

They lost the Pro-Am class lead before Auer pulled the car into the pit lane where it was assessed and ultimately retired. The team was already struggling with damage after a hit earlier in the race.

“The rear axle has melted,” said Habul.

“It looked pretty hot in there. That’s the wheel that took the hit from that wombat in the BMW. It’s come back to bite us.

“It was a little crooked all day and the bearings have overheated. Luggi [Lucas Auer] did an amazing job. This guy is one in a million.

“That car didn’t even drive straight. You couldn’t drive it straight. Everything was so bent. Still did amazing times, but that’s the way it goes.”

The Johor Racing #888 Mercedes-AMG by Triple Eight Race Engineering was retired with just under three hours to go when it also suffered a left rear wheel bearing failure.

The Jordan Love/Arjun Maini/Jefri Ibrahim car had hit mechanical issues early in the race, relegating it to the garage within the first three hours.

Tom Sargeant suffered an early puncture in the #32 GMG Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R before steering damage ultimately took him, Kyle Washington, and Ayhancan Guvenout of the race.

Brendon Leitch, New Zealand’s only entrant, was in contention for a Pro-Am podium until the #61 Earl Bamber Motorsport Porsche was retired late with damage.

Leitch’s co-driver Bastian Buus was vying for third place when he got airborne over the chicane kerb after going side-by-side with another car.

Damage to the front splitter caused the car to suffer significant understeer. So bad was the car’s handling that the Danish driver nearly hit the wall at the final turn.

The Indianapolis 8 Hour was won by Dries Vanthoor, Sheldon Van Der Linde, and Charles Weerts in the #31 Team WRT BMW M4 GT3.

It was a dramatic finish with just two tenths covering the top two after the #120 Wright Motorsports Porsche of Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer, and Laurin Heinrich copped a five-second post-race penalty for a pit lane protocol violation.