Ojeda will join the Hong Kong-based team at Fuji Speedway for the season finale, which features a four-hour race.

Unlike most GT3 series, Super Taiku awards the title to the winning car and team rather than the drivers.

The #33 Craft Bamboo Racing entry currently sits second to the #23 TKRI, just 13 points in arrears.

Featured Videos

Ojeda will join Jeffrey Lee and Joao Paulo de Oliveira in a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

It’s Ojeda’s experience in that car the team will be relying on to win the season finale.

“The driver lineup for Fuji is strong with Oliveira joining Jeffrey and Jayden,” said Craft Bamboo Racing general manager Shuichi Hatakeyama

“Jeffrey is a fast gentlemen driver, combined with Oliveira’s speed and knowledge of Fuji, and Jayden’s understanding of how to make the Mercedes fast will be key for us to win the race and championship. The team will give it all for the win.”

De Oliveira is one of the most experienced international drivers in Japan, having forged a career in Super GT and Super Formula.

He was a regular in the GT500 ranks before stepping down to GT300 where he immediately won the title with Nissan team Kondo Racing.

De Oliveira boasts a Super Formula title to his name, which he won in 2010.

“I’m looking forward to driving with Craft-Bamboo Racing for this important race of the series,” said the Brazilian.

“I hope my knowledge of the Fuji Circuit, combined with my experience behind the wheel of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 car will be a great advantage to the team’s strategy for the race.

“I thank the team for this opportunity and will do my best at Fuji.”

Sunday’s race gets underway at 2:30pm AEDT.