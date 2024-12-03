The 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner will join two-time Bathurst 1000 podium finisher David Russell and the Koudouris brothers, Theo and James, in the once-around-the-clock endurance race.

Next year’s race will mark the first time the Koundouris brothers have fielded a Mercedes-AMG having previously competed in an Audi R8 LMS GT3.

Youlden is a new addition to the Supabarn-backed line-up while Russell is a regular with next year’s race marking the fourth outing with the brothers.

The team will be run by Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS regulars Tigani Motorsport.

“The 2024 race was a really challenging event with the weather and all the usual drama thrown at us across the day,” team owner Nathan Tigani said.

“Still for our first attempt at the race with the Supabarn Mercedes-AMG to come home with third position in the Silver class was a great result.

“That coupled with a very strong Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia season with the car and drivers both performing really well, puts us in a strong position going into the race this year.

“David is an absolute professional and one of the quickest guys to have on your side and adding Luke’s experience to the team only makes the package even stronger.

“We have all the pieces of the puzzle in place to have a really strong weekend next February.”

The 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour takes place on January 31-February 2.