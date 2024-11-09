With the Am drivers in for the start, Schumacher in the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi R8 LMS Evo II, trailed the race leading pair of Liam Talbot (points leading Arise Racing Ferrari 296 GT3) and Paul Stokell (MPC Audi).

But immediately after the stops, Brown passed Renee Gracie (in for Stokell) for the lead and never look back. Brown took the chequered flag ahead of Mostert who took over from Talbot while Brendon Leitch and Tim Miles charged to third after their MPC Audi was sixth in the early running.

Held as part of the Bathurst International, there was a delay to the start due to a timing fault with the cars parked on pit straight, although the clock was ticking. It also meant CPS window time changes.

Fourth place went to the Team BRM Audi pair of Alex Peroni and Mark Rosser, ahead of Brenton and Stephen Grove (Grove Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3) and Jaxon Evans and Elliot Schutte in the second Arise Ferrari.

Jayden Ojeda and Paul Lucchitti brought their Mercedes-AMG home in eighth place in front of Gracie/Stokell and Declan Fraser and Pater Hackett. The latter pair crossed the line ninth however there would be a penalty applied to the Triple 8 Mercedes for just missing the CPS window with their stop.

The Am class win went to Serbio Pires in the Tigani Motorsport Audi. He finished the race in 10th place while second in class for Garth Walden and Michael Sheargold (GWR Mercedes) was good enough to take the title for the year.

The Koundouris brothers James and Theo, were an outside chance in their Mercedes until it over heated and went into limp mode. Their race finished in the pits.

Valentino Astuti and Liam Dunn (KMB Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage) finished 14th outright and took the Trophy class. Their rival was Stephen Coe who was a DNF after a high speed off in the Chase.

The final Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS will be on Sunday, scheduled to begin at 2:55pm AEDT.