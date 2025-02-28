Tigani will sport an unchanged line-up for its Mercedes AMG with Ojeda to join Am driver Paul Lucchitti.

The duo enjoyed a solid 2024 season together with podiums at Phillip Island and Queensland Raceway and a win in the three-hour endurance race at Sydney Motorsport Park.

That helped them to second in the endurance standings for the season.

Featured Videos

They will now reunite for a 2025 season that will also see Ojeda work closely with Mercedes as a junior driver, and join Walkinshaw Andretti United for the Supercars enduros.

“It’s fantastic to have some continuity heading into this season of GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS,” said Ojeda.

“I really enjoyed working with Paul and the Tigani Motorsport crew last year, so it was an easy decision for everyone to continue the relationship into this year.

“Paul made some great steps throughout last season, and I am excited to continue to be a part of his development. Equally I am impressed by Tigani Motorsport, a team that’s experiencing serious growth over the past few seasons and with some exciting things in the works for the future.

“Great to have my mate, Matt Harvey, again engineering our car again as well, he’s been a great person to work with and I am looking forward to working with him more both domestically and internationally this year so keep your eyes peeled!”

Luchitti welcomed the return of his factory-backed co-driver.

“I am excited to be lining up with Tigani Motorsport and Jayden again for the 2025 season,” he said.

“I really enjoyed working with the Tigani Motorsport team last season so having the same team around me gives me confidence that I will continue to progress my driving throughout the year.”

The GTWCA season kicks off at Phillip Island on April 4-6.