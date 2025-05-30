Earlier this year, Talbot announced the donation drive and his offer to match every dollar raised.

The announcement comes on the eve of the third GT World Challenge Australia round at Queensland Raceway on May 30-June1.

Talbot hosted a trackside experience for the Queensland Children’s Hospital this week, where children and their families got to experience the series up close and personal.

The collaborative effort with Shannons Insurance gave those sick children the chance to tour the Volante Rosso Motorsport garage and see the team’s Aston Martin Vantage GT3.

Talbot’s donation drive will continue all year long. CLICK HERE to donate.

“This additional donation comes from my family’s heart, reflecting my drive to make sure every child has every chance to thrive,” Talbot said, whose donation is on also behalf of his late father.

“Hosting and speaking with the kids and families who attended the special trackside experience today, it was clear just how much these small moments of joy and distraction mean during what is an overwhelming and often isolating time for families.”

“I’m honoured to play a part in the Foundation’s story and to bolster their mission, because no child should face their healthcare journey alone.”

Children’s Hospital Foundation CEO Lyndsey Rice hailed Talbot’s contribution.

“Liam Talbot has given so much, his time, his heart, and an extraordinary $500,000 donation to help the Foundation continue to deliver catalytic funding that supports the needs of Children’s Health Queensland, and sick kids and their families from across the State,” said Rice.

“The joy he’s brought through this specially hosted trackside experience today is unforgettable.

“We urge everyone to get onboard with Liam’s fundraising campaign this year and donate,” Rice added.

“With over 371,000 children accessing both in and outpatient care in 2024 alone, the need for donations is ever-present.

“Every act of generosity helps us be there with comfort, care and hope – helping to make the hospital feel more like home.”

Talbot will be joined by Declan Fraser at Queensland Raceway where they’ll vie for Pro-Am honours.

The funds will go towards initiatives bedside play, including brain tumour research, emergency care kits, musical therapy, and cuddle care for sick Queenslanders.