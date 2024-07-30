The August 2-4 event will see codrivers like Aaron Seton and Nash Morris drafted in for the occasion. Category sponsor Mark Cotterell Master Jeweller will also award the Silver Cup winners the BRM V6 watch.
Method Motorsport is the form team with its two McLaren Artura GT4s, as well as reigning series winner Shane Smollen's Pro-Am leading Porsche Cayman 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS that he shares with Lachlan Mineeff.
The Silver Cup team had a podium lockout at The Bend where Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman led the way, and Nathan Morcom and Tom McLennan were third. Just four-points behind in Silver are George Miedecke and Rylan Gray in the Miedecke Motorsport Ford Mustang which has scored three victories so far this season
Seton will join with Jake Camilleri in the Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 while Zoe Woods will have Danny Stutterd in the TekworkX Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman to also complete in Silver.
Pro-Am opposition to Smollen and Mineeff include Mark Griffith and Morris in the Team Nineteen Mercedes-AMG, and Mark Cotterell and Jarrod Hughes in their Ginetta G55.
Other partnerships are Steve Jakic and Ryder Quinn in a BMW M4 G82 and circuit owner Tony Quinn joined by New Zealander Matt McCutcheon in his Mercedes-AMG. There are two Love Motorsport Mercedes entries for Sam Brabham/Bailey Love and (father) Rob Bailey/Antonio Astuti.
Am Cup was dominated by Jacob Lawrence (BMW M4 G82) on his own for the first time at The Bend. This time he will have John Bowe to co-drive while the second entry will be piloted by Jamie Augustine and Jacob's father Peter Lawrence.
Production Car ace Beric Lynton will link up with Ben Newman (Mercedes) and recent debutants Scott Turner and Rob Rubis will continue in a Ginetta.
After two practice sessions on Friday and qualifying on Saturday morning, there is a one-hour race at 12:20pm in the afternoon before the three-hour event on Sunday at 7:35am. Both will be broadcast live via Network Seven.
Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 3 Entry List at Queensland Raceway
|No
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Model
|Class
|Team
|1
|Shane Smollen
|Lachlan Mineeff
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS
|Pro-Am Cup
|Method Motorsport
|3
|Steve Jakic
|Ryder Quinn
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Pro-Am Cup
|Thunder Buddies Racing
|17
|Bailey Love
|Sam Brabham
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Pro-Am Cup
|Love Motorsport
|19
|Mark Griffith
|Nash Morris
|Mercede-AMG GT4
|Pro-Am Cup
|Team Nineteen
|23
|Ben Newman
|Beric Lynton
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Am Cup
|Buckby Motorsport
|24
|Nathan Morcom
|Tom McLennan
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver Cup
|Method Motorsport
|25
|Marcos Flack
|Tom Hayman
|McLaren Artura GT4
|Silver Cup
|Method Motorsport
|27
|Rob Love
|Antonio Astuti
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Pro-Am Cup
|Love Motorsport
|29
|Scott Turner
|Rob Rubis
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|Am Cup
|Mackay Goodwin Lloyds Auctions
|32
|Jacob Lawrence
|John Bowe
|BMW M4 GT4 G82
|Am Cup
|Randall Racing
|33
|Peter Lawrence
|Jamie Augustine
|BMW M4 GT4 F82
|Am Cup
|Randall Racing
|35
|George Miedecke
|Rylan Gray
|Ford Mustang GT4
|Silver Cup
|Miedecke Motor Group with Lubrimaxx
|36
|Jake Camilleri
|Aaron Seton
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Silver Cup
|Gomersall Motorsport
|101
|Tony Quinn
|Matthew Mccutcheon
|Mercedes-AMG GT4
|Pro-Am Cup
|Game Over
|210
|Zoe Woods
|Danny Stutterd
|Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CS MR
|Silver Cup
|TekworkX Motorsport
|750
|Mark Cotterell
|Jarrod Hughes
|Ginetta G55 GT4
|Pro-Am Cup
|Mark Cotterell Motorsport