The August 2-4 event will see codrivers like Aaron Seton and Nash Morris drafted in for the occasion. Category sponsor Mark Cotterell Master Jeweller will also award the Silver Cup winners the BRM V6 watch.

Method Motorsport is the form team with its two McLaren Artura GT4s, as well as reigning series winner Shane Smollen's Pro-Am leading Porsche Cayman 718 Cayman GT4 RS CS that he shares with Lachlan Mineeff.

The Silver Cup team had a podium lockout at The Bend where Marcos Flack and Tom Hayman led the way, and Nathan Morcom and Tom McLennan were third. Just four-points behind in Silver are George Miedecke and Rylan Gray in the Miedecke Motorsport Ford Mustang which has scored three victories so far this season

Seton will join with Jake Camilleri in the Gomersall Motorsport Mercedes-AMG GT4 while Zoe Woods will have Danny Stutterd in the TekworkX Motorsport Porsche 718 Cayman to also complete in Silver.

Pro-Am opposition to Smollen and Mineeff include Mark Griffith and Morris in the Team Nineteen Mercedes-AMG, and Mark Cotterell and Jarrod Hughes in their Ginetta G55.

Other partnerships are Steve Jakic and Ryder Quinn in a BMW M4 G82 and circuit owner Tony Quinn joined by New Zealander Matt McCutcheon in his Mercedes-AMG. There are two Love Motorsport Mercedes entries for Sam Brabham/Bailey Love and (father) Rob Bailey/Antonio Astuti.

Am Cup was dominated by Jacob Lawrence (BMW M4 G82) on his own for the first time at The Bend. This time he will have John Bowe to co-drive while the second entry will be piloted by Jamie Augustine and Jacob's father Peter Lawrence.

Production Car ace Beric Lynton will link up with Ben Newman (Mercedes) and recent debutants Scott Turner and Rob Rubis will continue in a Ginetta.

After two practice sessions on Friday and qualifying on Saturday morning, there is a one-hour race at 12:20pm in the afternoon before the three-hour event on Sunday at 7:35am. Both will be broadcast live via Network Seven.

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 3 Entry List at Queensland Raceway