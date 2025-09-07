Jakic started the race 24th on the grid after a tough qualifying session, before steering clear of opening lap drama to hand the #3 BMW M4 over to Quinn knocking on the fringe of the top 10.

Quinn then smashed the lap record set yesterday by Jarrod Hughes by six tenths of a second as he carved his way through the pack to the front.

At the start all eyes were on the cars starting in the top 10 that did not have any additional pit stop time – Ford junior Jenson Altzman, Jake Camilleri, Tim Leahey, and Daniel Price.

Chaos then unfolded at Turn 6 on the opening lap when Camilleri spun by himself in the middle of the corner..

Altzman checked up on the apex in an effort to miss the stricken Mustang, but Leahey was not able to avoid the mess, hitting Altzman hard, with the pair then making contact with the Camilleri machine.

All three cars were damaged significantly and unable to continue.

Eyebrows were raised as George Miedecke passed Max Geoghegan for the race lead while the yellow flag was out, but the team were quick inform him of the mistake and the positions were swapped back.

Miedecke should have been able to take the lead from the Method Motorsport McLaren during the pit stop cycle as all he had to do was stay within five seconds due to the difference in pit stop time.

But as Miedecke handed the Mustang over to Rylan Gray, the timer used to inform drivers of the pit stop time was not working, meaning Gray was held for two seconds longer than he should’ve been, dropping him behind a number of cars as he re-entered the track.

Significant penalties were handed out to contenders after the pit stop cycle.

Silver-Am class leader and title contender Dean Campbell was given a drive through thanks to a pit stop breach – falling short of the mandatory time by under a second.

Silver Cup contenders Blake Purdie and Daniel Price were given five seconds for crossing the white line at pit lane entry, taking them out of contention for the race win.

That all helped Quinn storm through the pack, taking the outright race lead away from Hayman with just a handful of laps remaining.

Geoghegan and Hayman held on to take the Silver Cup race win, taking the championship lead from Miedecke and Gray in the process with just one round remaining.

Former production car racers Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan combined to take their first Am class win in the series, coming home 12th outright.

Monochrome GT4 Australia returns for a championship showdown when the Shannons SpeedSeries heads across to Hampton Downs in New Zealand from Oct 31 – Nov 2.