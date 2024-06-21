The ‘Haas Factory Team', led by the man himself, will field one car in the NASCAR Cup Series and two and the Xfinity Series next year.

“My commitment to motorsports hasn't changed, just the scope of my involvement,” said Haas.

“Operating a four-car Cup Series team has become too arduous but, at the same time, I still need a platform to promote Haas Automation and grow HaasTooling.com.

“Maintaining my presence in Cup allows Haas Automation to compete at NASCAR's highest level, which is important to our customers and distributors.

“The Xfinity Series program provides a full weekend experience for our guests, and it delivers added depth and scale to our overall operation.”

In a sense, the move takes the tool magnate back to 2002, when he founded Haas CNC Racing, which morphed into SHR with the arrival of Tony Stewart in 2009.

Joe Custer will be the president of its new iteration as the Haas Factory Team, which will operate out of the existing SHR workshop in North Carolina.

Drivers are yet to be announced although Joe Custer's involvement points to the likelihood of retaining son Cole Custer, who won the 2023 Xfinity Series and leads the 2024 title race.

SHR currently fields Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece and Josh Berry in Cup, plus Custer and Riley Herbst in Xfinity.

One of the three charters which SHR is offloading has already been snapped up by Front Row Motorsports, with Trackhouse Racing in the frame for one of the others in a move which could see Shane van Gisbergen elevated to the top tier next year.