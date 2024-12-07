He will head to the Stop and Seal Racing Team for the 2025 Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship.

Halliday made 237 race starts with the YRT, which included the ASBK Championship, FX-Superbikes / Australasian Superbike Championship, and the three races at Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix support event in 2015.

In 2012 Halliday joined the factory outfit and has been part of the team ever since. In 2017 he rode as a privateer, also on a Yamaha YZF-R1 where he finished sixth overall in the Australian Superbike Championship. He recorded four top three finishes which included a race win at Morgan Park Raceway.

The following year Halliday resigned with YRT in the Australian Supersport Championship which saw him dominate the season on the all-new Yamaha YZF-R6 with six pole positions, 15 top three finishes (from 16 starts), which included 11 race wins and five overall round wins and the championship.

With a return to the premier class in 2019, Halliday’s best overall championship results has been runner up in 2020, and a third place overall finish in the 2021 and 2023 season.

“The time I have spent with the Yamaha Racing Team has been incredible,” Halliday told Speedcafe.com.

“I can’t thank John Redding, Kev Marshall, Matthew Ferry and Scott Bishop for the full support they have given me through all this time. To think we have raced together for 12 seasons is pretty amazing.

“Twelve seasons which has had a bit of everything – some mega highs with race wins and podiums, and of course some downsides as well. The opportunities they have given me is something I’ll never forget and something I’ll be ever grateful for.”

Set to join Halliday at the Stop and Seal team will be former MotoGP mechanic Brent Stephens, who has spent the past two seasons with Halliday. Stephens will be Halliday’s crew chief for the 2025 season.

Halliday will join present Stop and Seal riders Arthur Sissis, who finished sixth overall in this year’s ASBK and the two-time Australian Supersport Champion, Tom Toparis.