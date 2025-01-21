The seven-time world champion has switched to Ferrari for this season where he has joined Charles Leclerc.

It ends a long relationship with Mercedes that stretched back to his junior days and powered his first world title at McLaren, followed by six more with the factory team.

“There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Scuderia Ferrari HP driver, is one of those days,” the 40-year-old said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red.

“I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“I’m incredibly grateful to John Elkann, Benedetto Vigna, Fred Vasseur and everyone at Ferrari for their trust in me and making me part of this family.

“I’m so excited to start this new era and to meet and work with a hugely talented and inspiring group of people.

“I’m dedicated to bringing everything I have to deliver for the team, the wider organisation and the fans.

“Today we start a new chapter in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Hamilton’s first day at Ferrari saw him take in a series of meetings and visit the squad’s Fiorano test track.

Upon arrival, he was greeted in front of late Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari’s house and posed for photos with an iconic F40.

The Brit is set to undergo an extensive testing program, as permitted under the regulations, before the season formally starts with three days of pre-season running in Bahrain next month.

That testing is set to begin on Wednesday aboard a 2022-spec machine.

Hamilton joins Ferrari in a quest to secure a record eighth world championship and the Scuderia’s first since Kimi Raikkonen edged the then-McLaren driver to the 2007 crown by a point.