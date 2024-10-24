The 22-year-old is set to make his third Supercars appearance on the streets of Surfers Paradise this weekend, and while he is a Gold Coast native, home soil hasn’t necessarily been kind so far.

The gruelling street circuit is one he admits he is yet to properly tame, with flashes of speed last year tempered by issues with kerb strikes.

Feeney also knows he can’t afford to have another tough Gold Coast weekend given that his title hopes are hanging in the balance, the gap to Triple Eight teammate Will Brown sitting at 204 points with just four races remaining.

While he’s confident he can perform at the season finale in Adelaide, Feeney says his current focus is on a breakthrough performance in Surfers to set him up for a title tilt.

“Adelaide has been really strong for me in the past; [Gold Coast], not so much,” Feeney told Speedcafe.

“So that is a focus this weekend. Have a good round, try and get a couple of surfboards and go to Adelaide with a realistic chance of being in with a shot [at the title].”

The good news for Feeney is that he feels like he’s crept up on the Gold Coast layout, one that he says is more challenging than Bathurst.

Now he just needs to avoid drama such as the infamous kerb strikes.

“Last year we certainly had pace but I kept getting bloody kerb strikes, which was a story of the weekend for everyone,” he said. “So I can’t sit here and moan that I got the bad foot on that.

“But I think the pace was certainly there towards the end of last year. It’s a hard joint, this joint. I think it’s harder than Bathurst to get your head around.

“I haven’t been quick enough [in the past]. I think if you’re quick enough, you’re going to be in the fight. I think this weekend I can bring in more confidence than what I have the last couple of years, that I’ll be right in the mix.”

Feeney feels that he needs to close within 150 points of Brown this weekend to properly keep the title fight alive heading to Adelaide next month.

“It’s pretty much flat out,” he said. “I suppose I don’t have a heap to lose at the moment. Will’s the one that does have stuff to lose. So I can just focus on going and try to get trophies for the next two rounds.

“I obviously still think if I have a good weekend here, I can be in with a shot come to come to Adelaide. I’ve just got to put myself in a good position.

“Two hundred points backs is very unrealistic going into the last round. I think you certainly need to be within a race going in. I want it to come down to the end.

“We talk about Finals next year, it’s going to come down to the last race – personally, being on the back foot at the moment, I want it to come down the last race. And I just want a shot.

“But for me to do that… Will’s driven fantastic all year. He’s been super consistent and making no mistakes. So for me, I’ve got to go out and try and win a couple of races and try and get back in the fight.”