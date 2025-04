Mount Panorama turned on another thrilling enduro with Cam Crick storming to an emotional Bathurst 6 Hour win.

Meanwhile there was more heart-warming success in Jeddah as Oscar Piastri took victory and the world championship lead.

But was Max Verstappen unfairly penalised?

We unpack it all, and tackle a long list of your questions, in the latest Full Credit to the Noise.

Listen now!