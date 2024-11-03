Scheduled to begin at 15:00 local time, the FIA confirmed the start of the session would be delayed.

The initial announcement was made 20 minutes prior to the scheduled start, confirming that there were be a delay, with more information available at 15:00.

It was then confirmed that there would be another delay to the start, with the next update due at 15:30 local time (05:30 AEDT).

Featured Videos

Conditions changed sharply following the Sprint earlier in the day, which was held under sunny skies.

Rain had been a threat heading into the weekend, with forecasts predicting inclement conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.

That proved true, with the skies opening around an hour ahead of qualifying’s scheduled start time.

UPDATES

15:20: The FIA has dispatched the medical car to assess track conditions.

15:30: A statement from the FIA states “The current plan if conditions keep improving is to get Qualifying started for 16:00 (estimated start time)”

15:45: The FIA has confirmed a further delay, stating “Latest estimation is 16:15 Qualifying start (to be confirmed)”

16:00: “The Race Director has been on track for his inspection but there is still too much standing water. Latest estimation is 16:30 Qualifying start (to be confirmed)”

This story will be updated as further information becomes available.