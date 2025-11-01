Corey Heim completed one of the most dominant seasons in NASCAR Truck Series history, the kind of season that doesn’t just define a driver’s year, but his legacy.

Twelve wins. Twenty-five races. Laps led in every single one of them.

No one in NASCAR history has ever done that before—not in Trucks, Xfinity, or Cup.

But Heim did.

From the opening race of the season, it felt like 2025 belonged to the 23-year-old Toyota driver. He was rarely out of contention, often out front, and always in control.

Every weekend, it seemed, the conversation wasn’t if Heim would win, but how he’d win this time. There was no luck to it, or fluke moments. Just raw pace and an intensity that set him apart from the rest of the field.

When it mattered most, under the lights in Phoenix, Heim delivered again. Not only did he win the race, he won the championship that went along with it.

When the caution fell with three laps to go in the race, and the race was forced to overtime, the leaders hit pit round.

Heims team took four tires. The rest of the championship grid? Two.

Heim lined up on the bottom of row five going into overtime, and passed nine trucks in one corner, en route to the victory.

“I’m just so grateful to be where I am at,” Heim said in victory lane, his voice shaking with emotion.

“Thank you to Toyota for taking a chance on me. This is such a relief to say the least, just so thankful for everyone involved. No one was going to beat me tonight—it wasn’t gonna happen. It’s Heim Time tonight, for sure.”

That “Heim Time” swagger has become a defining part of his persona, but it’s backed up by results few can match.

Over the course of the season, Heim seemed to elevate the standard for what dominance in the Truck Series looks like. His worst finishes were still competitive.

His team, TRICON Garage, hit on something special with setup and chemistry, and Heim turned it into history.

Even when strategy or cautions threatened to shake things up, Heim’s No. 11 Toyota found its way back to the front.

By the time Phoenix arrived, it felt almost inevitable.

Still, inevitability doesn’t dull greatness. If anything, it cements it. Heim went out and finished the story exactly how he started it—by crossing the line first.

In a series built on unpredictability, Heim made winning look routine. And yet, what he accomplished is anything but.

The 2025 season will forever be remembered as the year of Heim Time.

A season where Corey Heim didn’t just rise to the top, he redefined what dominance means in NASCAR’s toughest proving ground.

