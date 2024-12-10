The series will visit four venues, across four states, with one event under lights. An addition to the calendar is Mallala Motorsport Park as the penultimate round with twilight racing.

It will be the first time the series will go to the South Australian circuit and will be the first national racing event at the venue in over a decade.

“The support of the motorsport community in South Australia has been great, we’re proud to bring our national series and reignite the spirit of racing at Mallala,” said Hi-Tec Oils Super Series Manager Carolyn Oldano.

“Mallala was the scene of some fantastic touring car racing in the 80s and 90s, I look forward to bringing our series there.”

The season will kick off at the Super Series and the sanctioning body, the Australian Auto-Sport Alliance (AASA) spiritual home, at Winton Motor Raceway. It will be the first of two events at the rural Victorian circuit which not only kicks off the series, but it also concludes it.

Round 2 is set for Sydney Motorsport Park in New South Wales and will feature night racing action under lights. Rounds 3 will be at Queensland Raceway for the annual the 2 Days of Thunder event. The next round will also be at QR a month later.

“Previous categories remain us, while some exciting new ones will be announced in coming days. We are definitely delivering a great line up in 2025,” Oldano explained.

The TV deal remains unchanged for 2025. The Super Series can again be viewed on free-to-air TV on SBS, as well as Fox Sports and Sky New Zealand, and the livestream remains to watch all weekend.

“The Super Series has everything it needs to succeed: exciting grassroots motorsports, talented competitors, and exceptional TV coverage. We’re not Supercars, we’re a platform that brings grassroots racing into homes across Australia and overseas,” added Oldano.

“Our TV deal has also been a cornerstone, helping bring the excitement of the series into homes across the country and expanding our audience. Companies interested in partnership opportunities are welcome to reach out for further details.

“For sponsors, it’s a cost-effective way to grow their brand on a national scale, supported by strong broadcasting and media reach.

“Our goal is to elevate talent, expand opportunities for sponsors, and grow the motorsport community while staying true to its roots.”

2025 Hi-Tec Oils Super Series calendar