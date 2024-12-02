Recognition as the greatest driver in the world, a champion among champions, across an array of circuits scattered around the world – the world championship is the ultimate test of man and machine.

Only initially, the machine didn’t get a look in.

While the drivers’ championship was inaugurated in 1950, the world championship for makes (as the constructors’ championship was then known) only came into being in 1958.

The early years of the championship were far less organised than today, with the predecessor of the FIA nominating a number of events annually for the world championship.

Originally six, that number has grown over the decades and, since the 1970s and more specifically the 1980s, has become increasingly commercialised and professional.

Throughout, however, the concept has remained the same; the most successful driver over a year is crowned world champion.

The format has changed over the years, with different points structures employed throughout the decades.

In modern times, it’s a simple equation: the driver with the most points at the end of the season is crowned champion.

For the teams, success in the championship is especially valuable as it brings with it riches through prize money benefits courtesy of the commercial rights holder.

In its history, only 34 drivers have won the championship, and of those only half have one more than one.

Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher are the joint most successful, with seven championships apiece, followed by Juan Manuel Fangio.

The Argentinian dominated the championship’s early years and remains regarded as one of, if not the greatest, to have ever graced it.

He has strong competition from others such as Schumacher and Hamilton, not to mention the likes of Ayrton Senna, Alberto Ascari, Jim Clark, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, among others.

In truth, any driver who wins the title is exceptional and deserving of the mantle. But even among the greats of the spot, there are those who stand taller – the tallest a matter of opinion and subject of intense debate.

F1 world champions since 1950