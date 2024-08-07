As expected, the Bathurst 12 Hour will open the 2025 endurance season on January 30-February 2.

The Nurburgring 24 in Germany will host the second round on June 19–22.

A one-week turnaround will see round three take place at the Spa 24 in Belgium.

Japan returns to the calendar with the revival of the Suzuka 1000km on September 12-14.

The last time the Suzuka 1000km was run, it was held in mid-August when temperatures were at their hottest. Cooler conditions are expected in September.

The season will conclude on October 16-18 with the Indianapolis 8 Hour.

Moving from the first weekend of October this year to the middle of the month has implications for that event.

The Indianapolis 8 Hour will double as the Fanatec GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS season finale.

The eight-hour race will take place on Saturday (local time) before SRO America's other state-side series race on Sunday.

With the Indianapolis 8 Hour two weeks later than this year's date, it will allow teams and manufacturers time to ships cars from Japan to the United States.

The IMSA SportsCar Championship will race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on September 19-21. The greater gap between events is seen as a potential grid growth opportunity.

2025 Intercontinental GT Challenge calendar