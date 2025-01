Contact between two of the top four cars set off a chain reaction that sent cars spinning in scenes reminiscent of a NASCAR race.

Commentator John Hindaugh was left stunned by the crash that took 12 cars out of the 36-car race.

Despite the carnage, the race was not red-flagged. Cars were paraded through the pit lane while the clean up took place.

Featured Videos

The race finally resumed with just 16:30s left on the clock. The race was ultimately won by Jared Thomas who beat Todd Buras by just 0.038s.