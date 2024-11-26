Wickens was involved in a horrifying crash at Pocono Raceway in 2018. Despite his harrowing injuries, the Canadian vowed to return to a race track.

In 2022, he did that via the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in a TCR car with Hyundai and in 2023 won the drivers’ championship.

Now, Wickens is breaking new ground to become the only paraplegic in the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

In 2025, he’ll join DXDT Racing in a modified Corvette Z06 GT3.R with hand controls.

“This is the opportunity I have been seeking for quite a while now, and it wouldn’t be possible without the support from David Askew (team owner) at DXDT, Bosch and General Motors,” said Wickens.

“My goal since returning to racing was to race in IMSA, so to tick that box with a limited schedule in 2025 is a huge step in achieving my goals.

“It was never going to be an easy task, but when great minds put their heads together anything is possible.”

Wickens’ program will be limited to five sprint races. His co-driver will be announced in due course.

Team owner Askew hailed Wickens’ landmark signing.

While this isn’t a full schedule, it’s a very big first step to returning to top tier competition. This was never going to be an easy task, but with the great minds involved in this project working together, anything is possible!#ImBack | #IMSA — Robert Wickens (@robertwickens) November 25, 2024

“It’s always great when you can add a driver of Robert’s calibre to the team,” said Askew.

“He is a top driver and has shown through drive and resilience that nothing is out of reach, evidenced by his race wins and championship titles in TCR.

“It’s certainly going to be a new challenge for all of us, but it’s one I’m so excited to take on.

“I know with all the work by us, Bosch, GM, and Pratt Miller this offseason, we’re in a good position to hit the ground running in Long Beach.”

Wickens’ program will include races at Long Beach, Laguna Seca, Mosport, Road America, and VIR.