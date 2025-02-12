Doug Boles will replace Jay Frye as the president of IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Other major management changes include Mark Sibla being promoted to senior vice president of IndyCar competition and operations.

Kyle Novak has been appointed IndyCar’s vice president of officiating and race control.

IndyCar has named Alex Damron as its new chief marketing officers while remaining as the vice president of corporate communications for Penske Entertainment.

Louis Kissinger has been promoted to general manager of Indianapolis Motors Speedway operations.

Boles’ appointment is the most significant for the series, having been president of the speedway since 2013.

In a statement, IndyCar lauded Boles for his efforts to promote the Indianapolis 500 – something the series hopes he can bring across.

“Doug is the ideal choice to lead both INDYCAR and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility,” said Penske Entertainment President and CEO Mark Miles.

“He’s an exceptional leader and motivator who is appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders.”

Boles was responsible for several sizable projects under his leadership, including $150 million Project 100 – which saw significant investment in Indianapolis Motor Speedway after Roger Penske’s acquisition of the famous venue under the Penske Corp banner.

Boles also oversaw the sellout of the 100th Indianapolis 500, marking the first full-capacity crowd in the event’s history, and has big ambitions for IndyCar.

“Racing is in my DNA, and no form of racing resonates more personally and strongly with me than the IndyCar Series,” he said.

“I’m honoured to lead the amazing team at IndyCar, and I truly believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m extremely grateful to Mark Miles for this opportunity, and fans can rest assured the hard work is already underway and 2025 will be a fantastic season.”

Frye departs IndyCar after a decade in the job.

During his time, he was part of success stories like the acquisition of Verizon and NTT as naming rights sponsors.

Under his stewardship, the universal aerokit was introduced as well as the life-saving aero screen and hybrid power.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to be the President of IndyCar and work alongside the dedicated and talented men and women at IndyCar and in the IndyCar paddock,” Frye said.

“The growth and success the series has had over the last 10 years would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration of the owners, drivers and teams.”