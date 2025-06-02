The #3 Team Penske driver rear-ended the #6 McLaren on the chute between Turn 9 and Turn 1 on Lap 18 of the 100-lapper.

Despite clouting the concrete wall, Siegel was able to continue and went on to finish two laps down in 19th.

McLaughlin was hit with a drive-through penalty and recovered to 12th.

It was a disappointing result for McLaughlin, who at the time of the clash had been the first driver of those to have completed their first pit stop.

If not for the clash, the Kiwi likely would have factored into the battle for the race win, which went the way of Andretti Global’s Kyle Kirkwood.

“Pretty happy, pretty bummed at the same time,” McLaughlin told Fox Sports.

“Wasn’t a clean day by any means for all of us. The car had really good pace. I’m just disappointed. Obviously we were in front of Kirkwood there. That’s on me.”

Asked about the incident, McLaughlin laid the blame on Siegel for braking too early but also gave himself a clip.

Misjudged last week, misjudged this week, at least you get a weekend off to square that away. I came looking for your team principal to have a chat but I couldn’t find him. Oh wait…… https://t.co/aV8019jGdV — Tony Kanaan (@TonyKanaan) June 1, 2025

“I went for the move. I feel like he moved under brakes and then basically stopped,” he explained.

“I was really committed to the move, but ultimately I can see why they [penalised me].

“Normally, the car that makes contact behind, you’re in trouble. I feel like the kid was trying to move a little bit.

“It was probably ambition on my part, but it is what it is. I really don’t care.”

McLaughlin sits seventh in the standings, 161 points in arrears of Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou.