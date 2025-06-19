Siegel was punished by IndyCar officials for blocking (video below) and subsequently given a drive-through penalty — and what followed was one of the all-time great sprays.

The McLaren driver blew up deluxe on his radio, calling the decision “bullshit” among other things.

“Bullshit. F***ing bullshit. Absolutely not. Absolutely not,” he radioed to his team as he entered the pit lane to serve his penalty.

“He f***ing takes me out last race and he gets to continue, no. F*** that shit. Tell Penske to go f*** themselves.

“I want you to talk to them about that penalty. That’s f***ing bullshit. Deal with it right f***ing now.”

It was the latest incident between McLaughlin and Siegel after they collided on the streets of Detroit.

McLaughlin failed to finish the Gateway race after a suspension failure while Siegel wound up 19th.

In a short X post, McLaughlin said “We had a good chat after the race” and reports out of the US indicate it was civil.

Only after onboard footage and the radio transmission circulated on social media did Siegel offer an apology.

“I had an outburst on the radio that should not have happened,” Siegel said on Instagram

“So I just want to apologise to everyone at Arrow McLaren, everyone on [my No.] 6 car, all of our partners, all of our fans that are here to support us.

“That was not a proud moment for me. It is something that I regret. And it was a mistake.

“I have a lot of respect for Scott, for Team Penske and everyone at IndyCar that are doing their jobs to the best of their ability and doing a really good job.

“It’s a pressure cooker in IndyCar. It’s an extremely stressful situation. It was frustrating. I let that get to me when I shouldn’t have. I’m human. I make mistakes.”

McLaren issued its own statement confirming that it had spoken to Siegel and condemned the outburst.

“At Arrow McLaren, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism, respect and sportsmanship — on and off the track,” the statement said.

“The language expressed over our radio during this past race weekend does not reflect who we are as a team.

“We do not condone that behaviour. We’ve addressed it directly with Nolan, and he is taking responsibility for his actions.

“Accountability is a core value at Arrow McLaren, and we expect every team member to represent our partners, fans and organisation with integrity.

“We expect our fans and online community to act with respect and civility, and we will not tolerate hate, abuse or discrimination within our social media platforms.

“It is vital that we collectively maintain a safe and welcoming community for all involved.”

IndyCar continues at Road America on June 23 (AEST).