Larson was in a race against time to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before flying to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Coca-Cola 600 for his second attempt at completing the IndyCar-NASCAR double.

The IndyCar race was delayed by rain and further delayed when McLaughlin crashed.

Onboard footage of Larson showed him giving McLaughlin a thumbs up as he drove past the scene of the crash.

That footage, which included audio of Larson’s spotter calling McLaughlin a “f***ing idiot”, drew criticism from social media users.

Speaking for the first time since the controversy, Larson said he regretted the act that was made out of frustration.

“I felt really bad – even before I knew it hit the internet,” said Larson.

“I was just frustrated because the rain was so light and the delay of the track drying when it was already dry.

“It took, whatever it was, 45 minutes – and then they were coming to get lights out to go green and I see somebody crash.

“So then I just kind of reacted with more frustration and I shouldn’t have done that.”

Larson, who will race in the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway on Monday, texted McLaughlin after the incident drew criticism online.

“It’s all of us, all of us here, everybody in life wishes they could go back and not do something or do something differently and it was one of those moments for me,” Larson explained.

“I feel like I’m usually pretty good about not doing gestures. Just let my frustration get the best of me there. It was a bit embarrassing. I felt bad.

“You never want to see anybody crash out of the biggest race in the world before the green, and somebody who has always been super respectful to me and really nice to me.

“I didn’t even realise it was him until I was close to being alongside of him. I just wish I could take it back.”

The NASCAR Cup Series Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway gets underway at 9am AEST on Monday, June 2.