Beeton is the third Australian confirmed, joining compatriots Lochie Hughes (Andretti Global) and Nicolas Stati (Cusick Morgan Motorsports).

Tommy Smith, who raced with HMD Motorsports in 2025, also tested with Chip Ganassi Racing recently at Indianapolis. He has not been confirmed at the team yet.

Beeton, 17, began racing internationally in 2023 in various Formula 4 competitions and continued racing on the F1 feeder series fourth rung in 2024.

He was runner-up to Freddie Slater in the Italian Formula 4 Championship.

The Gold Coast-born driver turned his attention to Formula Regional in 2025, joining Prema in the European championship where he had limited success.

Now the teenager has turned his attention to North America and the IndyCar feeder series.

“I’m excited to join HMD Motorsports and take the next step in my career,” Beeton said.

“Competing in the Indy NXT by Firestone series will be an important challenge, and I’m looking forward to gaining experience and building on the open-wheel success I’ve had so far.

“The team has already made me feel at home, and I can’t wait to get started.”

HMD Motorsports team president Mie Maurini added: “Jack showed impressive pace during his first outing with us at the Driver Evaluation Autobahn Test.

“Jack is a proven race winner at every level of his motorsports journey, and he has a bright career ahead of him.

“He has already shown the focus and determination needed to take on this challenge, and we’re confident in his ability to continue learning and developing with the team.”

Beeton tested with HMD Motorsports at Indianapolis as part of the Chris Griffis Memorial Test, where he was 16th out of 24 cars.

The test was topped by Sebastian Murray while Hughes was sixth fastest. Stati was 19th and Smith 22nd.