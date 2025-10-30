The third-generation racer notched his 20th Indianapolis 500 start in 2025, two decades after famously coming up short of victory on debut.

Marco, the grandson of Mario Andretti and son of Michael Andretti, raced full-time in the IndyCar Series from 2006 to 2020.

Since then, Andretti has made one-off Indianapolis 500 starts and made cameo appearances in other categories.

Andretti never quite reached the lofty heights of his father or grandfather, who both reached Formula 1 and enjoyed multiple IndyCar titles.

However, the third-gen racer was still something of a force. In his debut season, Andretti won the penultimate race of the season and with it claimed Rookie of the Year honours.

In his 253 starts, Andretti won two races, claimed 20 podiums, and six pole positions.

He finished a career-high fifth in the 2013 season, which included two podium finishes and two pole positions.

Among his career highlights was taking pole position for the 2020 Indianapolis 500 in his final year as an IndyCar full-timer.

Andretti’s career also included stints in sports car racing and more recently NASCAR in the second, third, and fourth divisions.

“To my family, friends, teams, sponsors, and fans who have genuinely supported me for the last 30 years in motorsports, I want to thank you for allowing me the privilege to continue our family’s passion on the racetrack,” Andretti said.

“I have had some really fun times behind the wheel in a lot of different types of racing cars — a lot of great memories as well, mostly at the Indy 500.

“Today, I am announcing my retirement from motor racing and the Indianapolis 500. That totals 20 starts at the Speedway, which I feel so fortunate to be able to say. That is ranked 12th all-time. Not bad for a 38-year-old.

“I am proud of my overall stats at the Indy 500. I had six very legitimate shots at victory with Andretti Autosport and ended up with 20 percent top-three finishes at the Speedway.

“It feels accomplishing to me to be able to retire having more podium finishes than my father Michael and the same as my grandfather Mario at the biggest race in the world.”

Andretti said he enjoyed the ultimate highs and lows at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, making mention of his famous 2006 debut.

“I will never forget the rare circumstance of getting to race my dad in the closing laps for the win there — the pressure of participating in a dramatic Bump Day in 2011 to a pole position in 2020,” he said.

“That is what the Indianapolis 500 produces: extremes on both ends. That is why I love and appreciate it so much.

“I am very much at peace with the next chapter in my life after dedicating three decades to the sport. I will be prioritising most of my time on being a great father to my daughter, Miura, and tending to my other business ventures.”

Andretti also announced plans for a memoir, titled Defending the Dynasty.

“Competing at the top level of North American motorsport is and has been an honour for me, even in the tough times,” Andretti continued.

“That is where I can look back and say I have made my best progress in life as a man. Learning to navigate very difficult dynamics at times, and others doubting me, made me realise that my opinion of myself is the one that should matter the most.”