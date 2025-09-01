Seeking his first win of the year, McLaughlin took the lead on Lap 200 of 225 from champion-elect Alex Palou.

Team Penske stablemate Josef Newgarden soon dispatched Palou to make it a one-two for The Captain, Roger Penske.

However, on Lap 205, McLaughlin got loose and slid up into the outside wall. The #3 Chevy made light contact with the barrier, but escaped serious damage or a puncture.

Officials threw the yellow flag, preempting the worst.

McLaughlin lost the lead to Newgarden and when the race restarted with 11 laps to go, Palou overtook the Kiwi for second.

McLaughlin briefly lost third place to Kyffin Simpson before pipping the Chip Ganassi Racing driver for the final podium place at the start-finish line.

“Bittersweet, right,” said McLaughlin.

“Great for the team, well done to Josef. I wish it could have been me, but I just turned in a little late into [Turn] 1 there and just got my right rear.

“I nearly saved it and then it just got up in the marbles. Sad for Dex Imaging, but at least Team Chevy won and we’re up there.

“Full credit to Kyffin. That was some very elder statesman driving from the young fella. He did an awesome job. I just held it flat at the end. If I was in the fence, I was in the fence.

“I managed to hold onto it and I’m glad to get a podium.”

A P3 finish for Scott McLaughlin after a great battle with Kyffin Simpson. pic.twitter.com/8Dx0oJSNI0 — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) August 31, 2025

Newgarden took the win by half a second over Palou, ending a 21-race drought dating back to Gateway a year ago.

Newgarden endured his worst season to date with Team Penske, and escaped his first winless season since 2014.

“I’m just glad we got one without anything going wrong,” said Newgarden.

“I’m just happy to celebrate this team. They deserve it. It’s rewarding for our team. They’ve done a great job.”

Newgarden hailed teammate Will Power, whose future at the team is murky at best.

Rumours continue to swirl that AJ Foyt Racing driver David Malukas will replace Power in 2026.

Power finished three laps down in 21st. He led briefly after Pato O’Ward crashed out of first place.

However, Power’s hopes were dashed on Lap 131 when he overshot his pit stall and then stalled the #12 Chevy.

“Obviously Will (Power) won in Portland, which was a huge lift for everybody and he really deserved it, and I think he could have won this race today.

“It was a shame to see what happened to him. He’s a legend.

“Tough year. Tough, tough year, but good to get a win here at the end.”

Results: IndyCar Series Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix, Nashville Superspeedway