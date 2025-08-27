The video game will be made by iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, the same studio behind World of Outlaws Dirt Racing and the soon-to-be-released NASCAR 25.

The new IndyCar game is slated for a release in the second half of 2026 across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

It will be the first time since 2005 that IndyCar has had a standalone console game.

Various iterations of Xbox title Forza Motorsport have featured IndyCar but not since IndyCar Series 2005 has there been a game dedicated to the category.

IndyCar is also a staple of the subscription-based simulation service iRacing.

It marks a reunion of sorts between IndyCar and iRacing, whose predecessor Papyrus Racing Games released Indianapolis 500: The Simulation in 1989. That was followed by IndyCar Racing and IndyCar Racing II in 1993 and 1995 respectively.

“IndyCar fans have long been clamouring for a standalone title for consoles, and we’re excited to give them what they’re looking for in 2026,” said Tony Gardner, iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations president.

“iRacing Studios’ standalone IndyCar title will offer all the excitement of the IndyCar Series and an immersive experience that fans of all ages can enjoy. We are already very excited about how the game is coming together.

“Our company has grown significantly in recent years with the addition of new development teams and studios. Our IndyCar title will benefit from this growth, as it will be the sole focus of one of these teams.

“However, the game will also incorporate elements like car and track assets, technology and driving characteristics developed from other iRacing Studios products.”

Drivers will be utilised to aid the development of the game, including Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin.

As an iRacing regular, the IndyCar convert said he was excited to be working with iRacing on the project.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the development process for iRacing Studios’ new IndyCar title,” said McLaughlin.

“It’s an honour to work with a team that has developed such amazing products to help deliver IndyCar’s first dedicated title in quite some time.

“It’s already an exciting time to be an INDYCAR fan for so many reasons, and this game will take the fans’ at-home driving experience to the next level.”

The video game will feature IndyCar and its feeder series, Indy NXT.

The game’s architects have promised a “robust, multilevel career mode” as well as online multiplayer.

“The most competitive and challenging racing on the planet deserves a dedicated and widely available gaming experience,” said IndyCar president Douglas Boles.

“iRacing Studios is the ideal partner for us, trusted and known to our core fans and ready to share our sport with a wider and highly engaged audience.”

The deal between IndyCar and iRacing Motorsport Simulations does not impact IndyCar’s inclusion in the iRacing subscription service.

“Separately, the two parties have also extended their license agreement long term for the iRacing simulation,” a statement read.

“The extension ensures IndyCar’s continued gaming presence on PC and consoles alike for years to come.”