After a five-year spell at Ed Carpenter Racing that began in 2020, VeeKay switched to Dale Coyne Racing in 2025 as part of a last-minute deal.

The switch bore one podium on the streets of Toronto on his way to 14th in the championship amid a resurgence for the team.

That represented Dale Coyne Racing’s best championship finish since Santino Ferrucci’s effort in 2020 when he finished 13th.

After Will Power’s split with Team Penske, VeeKay’s decision to walk away from Dale Coyne Racing is the next domino to fall in the silly season.

According to US outlet Racer, the 24-year-old is bound for AJ Foyt Racing.

A vacancy is expected there with David Malukas poised to join Team Penske in place of Power.

“We’ve let Dale know Rinus isn’t coming back,” VeeKay’s agent Adrian Sussman told Racer.

“We also said how much we appreciated everything that Dale did for Rinus, and I think it goes both ways.

“Rinus definitely helped Dale’s team get back on solid footing and everyone came out a winner.

“It’s been a fantastic year. Rinus loved being part of the team, loves the guys. And everyone punched above their weight.”

What’s next for Power is thought to be confirmation at Andretti Global in place of Colton Herta, who is reportedly set for the FIA Formula 2 Championship with a view to an F1 graduation with Cadillac.