The IndyCar drivers were captured in a spirited war of words following The Thermal Club Grand Prix after DeFrancesco tipped McLaughlin into a spin on the warm-up lap.

Taking to social media after the viral video gathered more than half a million views, DeFrancesco said he and McLaughlin spoke privately afterwards.

“Definitely not how we wanted today to go,” the Canadian said of Monday’s race.

“We will keep pushing and we will be back stronger in Long Beach. Super happy with the pace of the 30 [Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car] today in race especially on reds.

“I also wanted to add, nerves are high after the race I spoke to Scott McLaughlin afterwards and cleared the air.

“I have nothing but respect for him! Looking forward to putting this behind us and moving forward to Long Beach.”

DeFrancesco received a swathe of replies, including from second place finisher Pato O’Ward who joked, “boi almost got into a fist fight.”

The IndyCar Series takes a short break before returning to the streets of Long Beach on April 14.