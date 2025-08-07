The image coincided with an announcement from the Department of Homeland Security of a new United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Indiana.

At the announcement, officials dubbed the site the “Speedway Slammer” in a nod to the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

An accompanying image posted by Homeland Security to X drew the ire of IndyCar fans.

The image featured a car racing in front of what appears to be a prison-style building. There are some claims the image is AI-generated.

Notably, the car carries #5 on the rollhoop, which is the number of Mexican driver Pato O’Ward.

IndyCar distanced itself from the image amid a swathe of criticism.

“We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today’s announcement,” IndyCar said in a statement.

“Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilised moving forward in relation to this matter.”

Department of Homeland Security officials rejected the notion that it had infringed upon IndyCar intellectual property.

“An AI generated image of a car with ‘ICE’ on the side does not violate anyone’s intellectual property rights,” a statement from the Department of Homeland Security read.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is absurd. DHS will continue promoting the ‘Speedway Slammer’ as a comprehensive and collaborative approach to combating illegal immigration.”

O’Ward said he was unaware of the image until a friend texted him.

“It caught a lot of people off guard. Definitely caught me off guard,” O’Ward told the Associated Press.

“I was just a little bit shocked at the coincidences of that and, you know, of what it means.

“I don’t think it made a lot of people proud, to say the least.

“I haven’t really read into it too much because I don’t think I want to.”

IndyCar continues its season at Portland on Monday, August 11 (AEST).

The series could be wrapped up by Alex Palou with two races to spare.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver leads McLaren’s O’Ward in the standings.