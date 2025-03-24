The Team Penske driver found himself facing the wrong way even before the IndyCar race got underway when he got hit by the De Francesco.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver copped a drive-through penalty for the clash, but the hit left McLaughlin a long way behind.

“Everything’s fine, he just drove into my door,” said McLaughlin over the radio.

Post-race, McLaughlin and De Francesco were captured having an expletive-laden squabble over the incident.

“We’re supposed to be side-by-side, you f***ing moron,” said De Francesco.

“What are you doing? We’re supposed to be side-by-side. You turned in at me. You closed the f***ing door.”

McLaughlin replied: “You drove into me. You got a drive-through for a reason, you dickhead.”

The Kiwi failed to finish after he suffered an overheating hybrid system, which left him six laps down initially before the car was retired.

Some words between Devlin Defrancesco and Scott McLaughlin after the race.@BobPockrass | #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/org5jjWU1I — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) March 23, 2025