When Michael Andretti and Mario Andretti were championing the Cadillac program, their driver Herta was the poster boy for the United States’ next F1 star.

However, a Super Licence needed to enter F1 has long been a stumbling block for the 25-year-old.

The American is sixth in the IndyCar Series standings this year, and with one round to go cannot leapfrog Christian Lundgaard into the fourth place he needs to hit the 40-point threshold.

In any case, Cadillac has confirmed its line-up for 2026 with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, so any plans for Herta would be 2027 at the earliest.

So what has Herta got to do with Will Power?

At the most recent IndyCar round at Milwaukee, speculation swirled that Herta could be thrust into Formula 2.

The theory is that Herta is still on Cadillac’s radar for a graduation to F1.

By putting Herta in Formula 2, it would give him a year on the largely European racing calendar before a potential 2027 graduation, and gives him the chance to earn the necessary points.

Herta’s absence at the Andretti Global IndyCar team would leave a seat vacant, which some believe could be filled by Will Power.

The Australian’s future is clouded, and speculation continues that he will not be retained by Team Penske into 2026 with David Malukas firming as the favourite.

Power will be allowed to begin negotiating his future with other teams on September 1 (local time) after the IndyCar season finale at Nashville Superspeedway.

On Wednesday, Herta was asked about the Formula 2 rumours, which he did little to distance himself from.

“Oh boy, I don’t really have any comments for any of that stuff, to be honest,” Herta told The Associated Press.

Dan Towriss, who heads up the ownership group that oversees the Cadillac F1 and Andretti Global teams, didn’t put the rumours to bed either.

“That’s not what we’re reporting today,” said Towriss, when asked if Herta would be sent to F2.

The IndyCar Series concludes at Nashville Superspeedway on Monday, September 1 at 4:45am AEST.