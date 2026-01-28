Power will be sponsored by TWG AI, which describes itself as the advanced intelligence division of TWG Global, which also owns Andretti Global.

TWG AI will also be an associate partner on the Kyle Kirkwood and Marcus Ericsson entries.

It’s the first time that Power has not been sponsored by Verizon in his illustrious IndyCar career since joining Team Penske in 2008.

Power had been supported by Verizon for 17 years, most of which was uninterrupted. In 2009, he was supported by Verizon as well as Penske Truck Rentals at select events.

“This partnership is rooted in curiosity, trust and a shared commitment to pushing what’s possible,” president of Andretti Global Jill Gregory said.

“We see tremendous opportunity in continuing to integrate intelligence in ways that support our people, our teams and our competitive goals, while also opening new commercial and operational pathways for the future.”

First look at WP’s new threads 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/7S5OnBdfGc — Andretti INDYCAR & INDY NXT (@AndrettiIndy) January 27, 2026

To coincide with the announcement, Andretti Global gave fans their first look of Power in his new garb.

His black and yellow race suit features TWG AI prominently – offering something of a hint of what his livery may look like.

The announcement came on the same day that Team Penske revealed the car that David Malukas will race.

Malukas replaced Power at Team Penske, and will carry an almost identical livery to what Power raced in 2025, as well as taking over #12 from the Australian.

Malukas will join Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden at Team Penske.

Newgarden recently completed a Firestone tyre test with Power at Phoenix, who was joined by former Penske team manager turned Andretti team principal Ron Ruzewski.

“That was weird. It was more weird seeing Ron. I was like, ‘Ron, what the heck’. I wanted the debrief with Ron,” Newgarden said of the tyre test.

“I was like, ‘We like this tyre, right?’ It was so silly. I’m like, ‘What are you doing over there?’ Both him and Will.

“That was very weird. It’s going to take some time to get used to that, that we’re not on the same squad.”

IndyCar begins its season on the streets of St Petersburg on February 27-March 1.