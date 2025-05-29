The latest instalment of the ‘LOCK3D IN’ series that McLaughlin has been producing throughout the year totals nearly 40 minutes and captures the driver’s entire Indy campaign.

That includes fresh insight into his enormous qualifying crash, reaction to the Team Penske cheating scandal and the mistake that took him out of the race before it even began.

McLaughlin is captured in the aftermath of the formation lap crash, talking directly to the camera about the moment and the challenge of making the film.

“I knew the negative part of doing this vlog was I’m going to have moments like this where I’m going to have to be open and honest and stuff,” he said.

“But this is 100 percent the hardest moment of my career. This month has been honestly terrible for all of us. I just feel bad.”

McLaughlin earlier in the film doubled down on his public comments defending team boss Roger Penske amid the fallout from the team’s technical breach during qualifying.

Teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden were banished to the rear of the grid after modifications to the attenuators on the two cars were discovered during a technical inspection.

McLaughlin hit out at media and peers for “blowing it out of proportion” amid claims Penske’s role as team owner, track owner and series owner represents a conflict of interest.

“This sport wouldn’t be here without Roger Penske, right now. In 2020, this sport was done. 2019, done,” said McLaughlin in the film.

“This race, this whole thing, how big it is, why we have a sold-out crowd is because of the investment Roger Penske made.

“The way people say, ‘sell the series, sell the team’, or ‘get out of everything’ is just crazy. Why he’s here is because he wants to be an IndyCar team owner.

“Yes, he owns the series now, but if it wasn’t for him stepping up and doing it when no one else would, we wouldn’t all be here today.”

Watch the full video below