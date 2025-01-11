Briscoe has been appointed sporting director at IndyCar’s newest team, Prema Racing.

In the job, the veteran racer will be an advisor to the team managers, drivers, and engineers.

It marks a reunion for Briscoe and Prema, having begun his journey in open-wheel racing with the team in the early 2000s.

Briscoe spent several years in the Prema fold, competing in Formula Renault and Formula 3 before his big break as a Formula 1 test driver for Toyota.

Briscoe went on to enjoy a successful career in North America, competing full-time in the IndyCar Series. During his decade in the series, Briscoe claimed eight wins and was an Indianapolis 500 pole winner in 2012 for Team Penske. After IndyCar, Briscoe raced sports cars, winning the Daytona 24 and Sebring 12 Hours.

With Briscoe in attendance, Prema launched its new IndyCar team at the GM Charlotte Technical Center in North Carolina ahead of the 2025 season.

After more than 40 years of racing mostly in Europe, its debut IndyCar season marks the first time Prema has fielded a North American-based team.

“Exciting day with the launch of the Prema IndyCar program and drivers,” Briscoe wrote on social media.

“Full circle for myself as I return to the team where it all started many years ago.”

Prema will field Robert Schwartzman and Callum Ilott in the #83 and #90 cars respectively. The team has also signed Romain Grosjean as a reserve driver.

The team will be headed up by CEO Piers Phillips while Guillaume Capietto has been appointed technical director.

One of IndyCar’s most credentialled engineers Michael Cannon has also joined the star-studded group.

The IndyCar program is the latest venture for Prema, which has teams in Formula 2, Formula 3, Formula Regional, Formula 4, and F1 Academy.

“While we are proud to have joined a new world for us in IndyCar, we are delighted to have shared our vision with many new people,” said Rene Rosin.

“Our history and heritage have defined what we are today and still define the goals we are looking to achieve.

“We were looking forward to communicating that and we hope everyone enjoyed getting to know more about us as much as we did so far in our first IndyCar experience.”

Pier Phillips added: “Today marked a key step for us as we showcased what our group worked on and accomplished since the start of this new endeavour.

“We put together a state-of-the-art building and filled it with some of the best talent in business, and we are now ready to hit the track with our cars for the first time.

“We are hitting a turning point. We started from a clean sheet of paper, built ourselves, and we are about to go.”

The first race of the 2025 IndyCar Series on the streets of St Petersburg takes place on March 3.