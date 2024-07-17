The AJ Foyt Racing driver collided with McLaren's Alexander Rossi on the last lap of Monday's race, recording an impact of 109g, and flew over the back of the #7 car.

Robb landed upside down after his car skated down the back stretch.

Speaking two days after being released from hospital, Robb said he was unhurt except for a burnt finger.

The pilot of the #41 car has received medical clearance to race on the streets of Toronto on July 22 (AEST).

“Surprisingly good,” Robb said when asked how he was doing.

“Considering the impact and the magnitude of that event, I feel very, very grateful to be where I'm at today.”

Robb was quickly attended to by the AMR Safety Team, who flipped his car back onto its wheels before being transported to the infield medical centre.

He was then flown by helicopter to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

“When I immediately got slowed down and stopped, my spotter was talking to me the whole time,” Robb said of the aftermath.

“I did a quick self-check. I had the wind knocked out of me. The belts did their job. Everything worked as it was supposed to. I didn't have any cuts or anything abnormal.

“I had some bruises on my hips from the lap belts working, as they should have.

“When they brought me out of the car and pulled me out, I got light-headed, kind of sit out the bed too quickly in the morning sometimes, you get light-headed, see stars a little bit.

“It was like that, but just super severe.

“I passed out for – I don't know how long it was – it was pretty quick. When I came to, I was like, ‘I'm not doing too well'.

“They immediately laid me down on the stretcher. It was precautionary that we want to make sure it's not just dehydration, turning 248 laps left, getting dizzy from that.

“Once I was down on the stretcher, I felt great. I was seeing clearly. They hooked me up to an IV. Immediately I could feel the energy come back and I was ready to go.

“The Life Flight out was to get a CT scan and make sure everything was good and it wasn't just the adrenaline of the moment, that I wasn't having pain from.

“Honestly the worst injury I got was on my finger. I touched the halo getting out of the car.

“It turns out when you take titanium and scrape it across the ground for a few hundred feet, it gets hot.

“Don't recommend. Lesson learned. You'll get a blister from touching hot titanium there.”

My family and I are so appreciative of the outpouring of well wishes, support, and prayers received. I'm also thankful that no other drivers were injured in that wreck and we've all been cleared to race in the @hondaindy. @ajfoytracing @teamchevy @indycar @goodheartvet @pray pic.twitter.com/6gIBO2Frrt — Sting Ray Robb (@sting_ray_robb) July 16, 2024

Robb, a devout christian, said he found peace while flying through the air.

He said he has no fear of dying thanks to his faith.

“It's kind of funny, I don't know if anyone follows me on social media, but Isaiah 41 was the devotional that I posted Sunday morning,” Robb explained.

“The verse said, ‘Fear not for I'm with you'. I think that was a timely verse for the day.

“As I went flying through the air, I was actually not that afraid. I was waiting for the piercing of some debris or something. It just didn't come.”